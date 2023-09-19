GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling linebacker, Jaquavis Richmond, is making progress on his road to recovery, taking his first steps since surgery.

Richmond celebrated his 20th birthday today, taking steps for the first time again and being surrounded by a tremendous amount of support. Students and faculty from rival school, Southern University, visited Richmond in the hospital to help celebrate his birthday and cheer him on through his healing journey.

The Shreveport native collided with another player during the game against LSU where he suffered a severe head and neck injury. He was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge where he received a surgery that gave him feeling back in all extremities, and he’s been recovering there ever since.