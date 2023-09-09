TEXARKANA, Tex. (KTAL/KMSS) — The tale of two tigers unfolded tonight in a cross-state matchup between Texas High and Benton. Texas High lit up the scoreboard to take down Benton 62-14.

“I think we came out hot on offense and defense, we really settled in and just played team defense,” said head coach, Gerry Stanford, “I thought we played a great continuity football game on both sides of the ball, special teams getting involved, the big punt return early really sparked us right there. Our kids were excited I think we played with maximum effort tonight and the execution level just kept getting better.”

One Tiger who shined on the field was running back, Javari Johnson.

“Yeah, you know Javari has been our running back the last two years, the whole first half we leaned on him, he just does a phenomenal job, he’s a high character kid,” added Stanford.

Junior, Javari Johnson, explained “I think we came off the ball right, the linemen came off the ball right, I was getting yards as you can see, and I just think we did good on the offense side of the ball.”

Texas High keeps their perfect record, now 3-0 on the season. They’re next game is a non-district matchup against Tyler Legacy. Benton is now 1-1 and their next game is a non-district matchup against Newman.