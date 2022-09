GRAMBLING, La (KTAL/KMSS) – On this week’s episode of G-Men Nation, we recap Grambling’s loss to Bethune Cookman, hear from Head Coach Hue Jackson on his decision to remove the “G” from his players helmets, get to know freshman wide receiver Phaizon Wilson.

You can watch G-Men Nation every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on KSHV.