GRAMBLING, La (KTAL/KMSS) – On this week’s episode of G-Men Nation, we recap Grambling’s loss to Jackson State, reveal our G-Men Nation Player of the Week, get to know Ryan Fields off the field, and hear from Athletic Director Dr. Trayvean Scott on his second year at Grambling.

You can watch G-Men Nation every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on KSHV.