SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – We’ve reached the playoffs, everybody. Find out who’s moving on to the next round and which teams seasons are coming to an end. Check out all the scores from around the area below.
LOUISIANA
Benton 41, Ponchatoula 7
Parkway 8, Dutchtown 42
Haughton 36, Airline 26
Captain Shreve 36, Tioga 27
Huntington 9, Jesuit 45
Green Oaks 12, Country Day 34
Loyola 61, St. Thomas Aquinas 14
Logansport 36, Jonesboro Hodge 6
Evangel 60, Istrouma 60
Red River 6, Rosepine 34
Lakeside 0, Avoyelles 60
Mansfield 8, Jena 26
Haynesville 44, East Iberville 6
Arcadia 26, Lake Arthur 0
Lincoln Prep 6, Ascension Catholic 49
TEXAS
Melissa 57, Hallsville 20
Texas High 21, Terrell 28
Marshall 47, Crandall 48
Waskom 10, Hemphill 8
New Boston 59, Grand Saline 35
Maud 21, Dawson 14
Tatum 6, Mount Vernon 42
Timpson 60, Groveton 3
Longview 49, Crosby 15
Liberty-Eylau 21, Center 67
Gilmer 25, Rusk 7
Carthage 42, Pittsburg 7
Mineola 31, Jefferson 13
Winnsboro 28, Atlanta 14
Beckville 77, Rivercrest 7
Centerville 51, Shelbyville 13
Hooks 41, Troup 21
De Kalb 42, Edgewood 40
Daingerfield 41, Anderson-Shiro 6
Newton 58, Hughes Springs 0
Pottsboro 33, Gladewater 14
Mart 67, Linden-Kildare 14
Joaquin 61, Leon 0
Pleasant Grove 48, Van 13
West Rusk 36, Paul Pewitt 0
Corrigan-Camden 28, Garrison 7
Harmony 25, New Waverly 20
Honey Grove 45, Harleton 6
Deweyville 28, Tenaha 14
Bowie 34, Hico 22
ARKANSAS
Lonoke 21, Ashdown 14
Prescott 35, Drew Central 0
Nashville 28, Bauxite 7
Carlisle 32, Mineral Springs 28
Greenland 20, Fouke 0
Dierks 42, England 28
OKLAHOMA
Idabel 42, Warner 7
Broken Bow 48, Cushing 0