SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – We’ve reached the playoffs, everybody. Find out who’s moving on to the next round and which teams seasons are coming to an end. Check out all the scores from around the area below.

LOUISIANA

Benton 41, Ponchatoula 7

Parkway 8, Dutchtown 42

Haughton 36, Airline 26

Captain Shreve 36, Tioga 27

Huntington 9, Jesuit 45

Green Oaks 12, Country Day 34

Loyola 61, St. Thomas Aquinas 14

Logansport 36, Jonesboro Hodge 6

Evangel 60, Istrouma 60

Red River 6, Rosepine 34

Lakeside 0, Avoyelles 60

Mansfield 8, Jena 26

Haynesville 44, East Iberville 6

Arcadia 26, Lake Arthur 0

Lincoln Prep 6, Ascension Catholic 49

TEXAS

Melissa 57, Hallsville 20

Texas High 21, Terrell 28

Marshall 47, Crandall 48

Waskom 10, Hemphill 8

New Boston 59, Grand Saline 35

Maud 21, Dawson 14

Tatum 6, Mount Vernon 42

Timpson 60, Groveton 3

Longview 49, Crosby 15

Liberty-Eylau 21, Center 67

Gilmer 25, Rusk 7

Carthage 42, Pittsburg 7

Mineola 31, Jefferson 13

Winnsboro 28, Atlanta 14

Beckville 77, Rivercrest 7

Centerville 51, Shelbyville 13

Hooks 41, Troup 21

De Kalb 42, Edgewood 40

Daingerfield 41, Anderson-Shiro 6

Newton 58, Hughes Springs 0

Pottsboro 33, Gladewater 14

Mart 67, Linden-Kildare 14

Joaquin 61, Leon 0

Pleasant Grove 48, Van 13

West Rusk 36, Paul Pewitt 0

Corrigan-Camden 28, Garrison 7

Harmony 25, New Waverly 20

Honey Grove 45, Harleton 6

Deweyville 28, Tenaha 14

Bowie 34, Hico 22

ARKANSAS

Lonoke 21, Ashdown 14

Prescott 35, Drew Central 0

Nashville 28, Bauxite 7

Carlisle 32, Mineral Springs 28

Greenland 20, Fouke 0

Dierks 42, England 28

OKLAHOMA

Idabel 42, Warner 7

Broken Bow 48, Cushing 0



