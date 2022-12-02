SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – We’ve reached the semifinals in Louisiana and Arkansas, as well as the quarterfinals in Texas. Find out who is moving on, who will be playing for a state title and which teams’ seasons have come to an end. Check out all the scores from around the area below.
LOUISIANA
North Desoto 38, Iowa 9
Many 32, St. James 13
Homer 38, Mangham 18
Haynesville 7, Oak Grove 48
TEXAS
Carthage 45, Pleasant Grove 14
Longview 37, Mansfield Timberview 21
Timpson 34, Cooper 13
Harmony 36, Newton 22
ARKANSAS
Nashville 37, Malvern 56