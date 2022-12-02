SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – We’ve reached the semifinals in Louisiana and Arkansas, as well as the quarterfinals in Texas. Find out who is moving on, who will be playing for a state title and which teams’ seasons have come to an end. Check out all the scores from around the area below.

LOUISIANA

North Desoto 38, Iowa 9

Many 32, St. James 13

Homer 38, Mangham 18

Haynesville 7, Oak Grove 48



TEXAS

Carthage 45, Pleasant Grove 14

Longview 37, Mansfield Timberview 21

Timpson 34, Cooper 13

Harmony 36, Newton 22

ARKANSAS

Nashville 37, Malvern 56