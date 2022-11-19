SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – We’ve reached the second round of the playoffs. Find out who’s moving on to the next round and which teams seasons are coming to an end. Check out all the scores from around the area below.
LOUISIANA
St. Mary’s 45, Hanson Memorial 0
Arcadia 18, White Castle 12
Benton 28, Denham Springs 29
Byrd 49, Alexandria 10
Homer 52, Delhi 7
Logansport 46, East Feliciana 16
Haughton 21, East St. John 35
Calvary 52, Northlake Christian 0
Captain Shreve 7, Warren Easton 48
North Desoto 33, Cecilia 14
Many 21, Richwood 0
Evangel 29, E.D. White 32
Loyola 7, Episcopal 10
North Caddo 24, Parkview Baptist 28
Northwood 35, St. Paul’s 9
Glenbrook 42, Catholic(PC) 21
Haynesville 30, Oakdale 16
TEXAS
Hooks 23, Harmony 37
Timpson 49, Frankston 7
Gilmer 60, Gainesville 20
Longview 38, Lone Star 17
Mart 77, Cushing 7
Daingerfield 29, De Kalb 22
Maud 0, Lovelady 56
Newton 65, New Boston 8
Carthage 61, Van 30
Joaquin 35, Beckville 14
West Rusk 41, Waskom 37
ARKANSAS
Ashdown 27, Elkins 63
Prescott 41, Salem 6
Nashville 31, Pocahontas 7
OKLAHOMA
Idabel 24, Beggs 12