SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – We’ve reached the second round of the playoffs. Find out who’s moving on to the next round and which teams seasons are coming to an end. Check out all the scores from around the area below.

LOUISIANA

St. Mary’s 45, Hanson Memorial 0

Arcadia 18, White Castle 12

Benton 28, Denham Springs 29

Byrd 49, Alexandria 10

Homer 52, Delhi 7

Logansport 46, East Feliciana 16

Haughton 21, East St. John 35

Calvary 52, Northlake Christian 0

Captain Shreve 7, Warren Easton 48

North Desoto 33, Cecilia 14

Many 21, Richwood 0

Evangel 29, E.D. White 32

Loyola 7, Episcopal 10

North Caddo 24, Parkview Baptist 28

Northwood 35, St. Paul’s 9

Glenbrook 42, Catholic(PC) 21

Haynesville 30, Oakdale 16

TEXAS

Hooks 23, Harmony 37

Timpson 49, Frankston 7

Gilmer 60, Gainesville 20

Longview 38, Lone Star 17

Mart 77, Cushing 7

Daingerfield 29, De Kalb 22

Maud 0, Lovelady 56

Newton 65, New Boston 8

Carthage 61, Van 30

Joaquin 35, Beckville 14

West Rusk 41, Waskom 37

ARKANSAS

Ashdown 27, Elkins 63

Prescott 41, Salem 6

Nashville 31, Pocahontas 7

OKLAHOMA

Idabel 24, Beggs 12

