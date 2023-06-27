TEXARKANA, Texas (KMSS/KTAL) – Former Texas High and Arkansas Razorback quarterback Ryan Mallett died in a drowning accident in Florida on Tuesday. The NFL veteran was 35 years old.

Mallet starred at Texas High, earning Texas Gatorade Player of the Year honors in 2006 before moving on to begin his college career at the University of Michigan. Mallett transferred to the University of Arkansas prior to the 2008 season, becoming one of the best signal callers in Razorback history. The 6’7″ Mallett was named to the SEC’s All-League second team in 2009 and 2010. Mallett finished 7th in 2010 Heisman Trophy voting behind the likes of Cam Newton and Andrew Luck.

Mallet played for three NFL teams over 7 seasons in the league. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2011, traded to the Houston Texans in 2013, and spent the final years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, retiring in 2017.

Since 2022, Mallett had served as the Head Coach at White Hall High School in White Hall, Arkansas.