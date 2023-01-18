RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – What a week for Louisiana Tech football.

First, Calvary alum Landry Lyddy entered the transfer portal and a few days later committed to UAB. Then, Green Oaks star Decoldest Crawford announced he’s heading back home, transferring to Louisiana Tech after one season at Nebraska. Now, we know who will be throwing Decoldest passes. Former Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier.

After starting the past four years with the Broncos, Bachmeier is transferring to Louisiana Tech, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. He has two full years of eligibility as he left the team this season before playing in Boise State’s fifth game.

Bachmeier started 29 games with the Broncos, throwing for over 6,000 yards with 43 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. The former four-star recruit comes to Ruston with a 20-9 record at Boise St.

The Bulldogs open the 2023 season at FIU on August 26th.