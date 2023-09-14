SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Benton Tigers are now 1-2 on the season after falling to Newman 37-21.

The Greenies got things started quickly, getting three touchdowns and a safety on the board to shut out Benton 23-0 by the second quarter. Newman’s defense held the Tigers to only one touchdown at the end of the first half, with the score being 23-7 at halftime.

Benton responded better in the second half getting 14 more points on the board. However, it wouldn’t be enough against the explosive Greenies, who managed to keep themselves ahead of the Tigers throughout the second half.

Benton’s next game is an on the road, district matchup against Airline on Thursday, September 19th at 7:00 p.m.