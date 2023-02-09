BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It’s hard to win one state title, but how about winning four? Well, Airline’s Ernie Perry III has a chance to do just that this weekend. The senior has won a wrestling championship each of his three years with the Vikings and now has a chance to finish off his high school career with one last ring.

“Walking in as a freshman, the goal was to be the first four-timer,” said Perry.

“Saturday night, I feel for whoever’s in the finals, but they don’t stand a chance,” added Airline Head Coach Chase Cox.

Coach Cox has good reason to say that. Along with three state titles to his name, Perry has four Louisiana Classic trophies, making him the first wrestler to accomplish that feat in four different weight classes.

“He does not care about any of those accolades,” said Cox. “He wants to wrestle. He wants to compete.”

Perry has been on the mat since he was four years old. It didn’t take long for him, and others, to realize his talent, but most importantly, his work ethic.

“He comes in, who’s this EP 3 kid? He thinks he’s really good and he is voted team captain within two weeks as a freshman,” said Cox. “If you’re in there and you’re not working, and you start slacking off, he will correct you and if you don’t fix it, he will kick you off the mat.”

“I’m working hard trying to get to my goals,” said Perry. “If I didn’t like how I was doing, I went home and changed it.”

“He has goals way bigger than high school, and if you’re not on his level, he’s going to let you know,” said Cox. “He’s going to make you compete at his level and train at his level and that’s just elevated our whole room.”

One of those goals was to wrestle in college at the Division I level. Goal accomplished. Perry is committed to Cornell, who has finished top ten at every NCAA championship since 2008.

“I’m ready to go,” smiled Perry. “I’ll be able to wrestle in a real wrestling room, not the girls’ gym with my high school. I’ll be in a room full of kids that want to be national champions like me. That’s what I’m looking forward to, being surrounded by people with the same goals as me.”

But first, it’s time to achieve that final goal as a member of the Vikings.

“It’s my last time wearing an Airline singlet,” said Perry. “I’ve got one last ride with my guys.”

“I could talk all day about Ernie Perry III,” said Cox. “While coaching you meet some individuals that change your life, and he is definitely one of those kids.”

Perry will look to go a perfect 4-for-4 this weekend as the LHSAA state wrestling tournament kicks off Friday at Brookshire’s Grocery Arena.