TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD and Rusk ISD have both pushed back the start times of the Friday varsity football games due to heat.

Tyler ISD has moved their game to 7:30 p.m., and Rusk ISD moved theirs to 8 p.m.

Crockett ISD announced that their first JV football game has been moved from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. due to the heat.

“Kids do great in the morning, we make sure to take care of them in the afternoon because that sun has been beaten down on us pretty good,” said Thomas Sitton, Rusk High School Head Football Coach.

Sitton worked with the administration to push kick-off from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

As the sun starts to set at 7:30, cooler air can come in.

Other Friday games in Dallas and Houston are pushing their kickoff times back because of the increased triple-digit temperatures.

“We’ve held up good so far, but we just hadn’t gone through where we have to do a Friday night full 48-minute game,” said Sitton.

Rusk Eagles running back and cornerback, Spencer Barnett, said as long as he gets to play the game, the start time doesn’t matter.

“It doesn’t really matter to us because we are excited to get out there and play the game that we love, so either way we are going out there to play the sport,” said Barnett.

Eagle Stadium has synthetic turf which can add 40 to 70 degrees.

The intense heat makes it extremely hot for everyone on the field and people in the stands.

“I think the high on Friday is a good 104 degrees, so we try to push it back a little bit and make it easier on the kids, the coaches, the fans and the band,” said Sitton.

Throughout the summer trainers and staff pushed hydration all week not just on game day.

“They’ve been on it, they’ve been getting us water every time we need it, and they’ve been doing a really great job. The trainers are really good,” said Barnett.

This change will help their players take the field in the best conditions.