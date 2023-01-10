BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Bossier Bearkats will have a new man on the sideline in 2023. After two years as Head Football Coach and Athletic Director, De’Aumante Johnson has decided to step away from Bossier and will head to Captain Shreve as the defensive backs coach.

“It was a great opportunity I couldn’t pass up on,” said Johnson. “To be able to coach a position that I really love, it was a no-brainer to be honest. I really wanted to step down from being a head coach right now and just focus on coaching a certain position.”

The former Grambling star is no stranger to the Gators. Johnson’s first coaching opportunity came back in 2018 at Captain Shreve, where he worked with former Gator coach Bryant Sepulvado and current Parkway Head Coach Coy Brotherton.

“It’s really special to be able to come back to Captain Shreve and coach my position, which is defensive backs.”

Johnson is also familiar with Adam Kirby, who enters his second year as Head Coach of the Gators. The duo has coached together in the I-20 All-Star Game for the past two years.

“One of the reasons I took the job is because we are alike in a lot of ways,” said Johnson. “We both have passion for coaching. I love Kirby. He reminds me a lot of me. We both have that fire in us when it comes to coaching.”

Johnson and the Bearkats finished 6-5 with a first-round playoff exit in 2021, before falling to 0-10 this past season after moving up from Class 3A to 4A.