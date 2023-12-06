DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Daingerfield is two more wins away from claiming the Conference 3A – D2 State Title. The Tigers will be facing Tidehaven this week in a semifinal matchup.

The Tidehaven has an unblemished record. Their explosive offense has been averaging 45 points per game.

“Tidehaven is a very big and physical team,” described Daingerfield head coach Davin Nelson. “They have a big running back, a big tight end, a big fullback. Their quarterback has decent footwork on him.”

The Tidehaven Tigers’ defense has put together a stellar season as well. They’ve held opponents to 69 points total throughout regular and post season play leading up to the semifinals.

Tidehaven gave up 49 of those 69 points in their last two matchups after holding opponents to less than seven points for 11 straight games.

“It’s just going to be a matter of us locking in and recognizing what we have to do formation wise,” Coach Nelson said. “Offensively I just think we have to be who we are. Overall, I think focusing and executing are the biggest things for us.”

The Daingerfield Tigers are averaging 39 points per game. Defensively holding opponents to 13 points per game on average.

Daingerfield (11-3, 5-1) will face Tidehaven (13-0, 6-0) on Friday, December 8.

The winner of this semifinal matchup will advance to the Conference 3A – D2 State Championship and face either Canadian or Gunter.