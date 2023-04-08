DETROIT (AP) — Penguins captain Sidney Crosby become the 15th player in NHL history to reach 1,500 career points, scoring two goals and adding an assist in Pittsburgh’s crucial 5-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Crosby has 550 goals and 950 assists and is the sixth-fastest player to hit the 1,500-point milestone, accomplishing it in his 1,188th game. The milestone came on a power-play goal at 3:01 of the third period, with Kris Letang and Jake Guentzel assisting.

Crosby became the 12th player in league history to reach 90 points in his age 35 season or older.

Alex Nylander, Danton Heinen and Evgeni Malkin also scored for the Penguins, who are fighting for one of the last playoff berths in the Eastern Conference with less than a week left in the regular season.

The Penguins are in danger of seeing their run of 16 straight Stanley Cup playoff berths snapped. It’s the longest active streak among the major North American sports leagues.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry had 19 saves and improved to 3-0-0 in his career against the Red Wings.

Pius Suter scored for the Red Wings in the second period, his 14th of the season and one shy of his career best set last season. Detroit goalie Ville Husso finished with 23 saves.

Nylander, who was recalled from the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, opened the scoring at 9:25 of the first period. It was his first goal since scoring for the Chicago Blackhawks against the San Jose Sharks in March 2020.

STREAKING

Detroit forward Lucas Raymond extended his point streak to four games with his assist on Suter’s goal. He has 1-5-6 in that span. … With his assist on Crosby’s milestone goal, Letang now has 27 points (7-20-27) in 30 career games against Detroit. … Malkin’s goal gives him 41 points (17-24-41) in 27 games against Detroit.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Host the Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

Red Wings: Host the Dallas Stars on Monday night.

