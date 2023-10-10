SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s Centenary College has received a special proclamation after bringing football back to their campus for the first time in 7 decades.

The Caddo Parish Commission presented the proclamation during its regular session on Thurs., October 5, 2023. Centenary College, also known as the Gents, has not competed in football since 1941.

Centenary’s football history began with the first game in the fall of 1894 and ended in November of 1941, with a brief attempted revival in 1947 and again in the 1960s.

More than a half-century later, the sport is back on campus.

1939 Centenary College Gents Football Team, courtesy of Wikipedia.

The Centenary Gents will be led by Shreveport native and coach Byron Dawson.

Featuring a roster of 94 players, including several from the Shreveport-Bossier area and out-of-state players.

The team plays an exhibition schedule before beginning the full competition in the fall of 2024.

Wins over the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s JV squad, Louisiana Community Christian, and John Melvin University have already been posted.

Centenary’s Mayo Field is undergoing construction as the college adapts to add football to the current sports of soccer and lacrosse already being played on the field.

Currently, the Gents play their home games at Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport.