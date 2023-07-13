ARLINGTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Former Evangel quarterback Blake Shapen was the MVP of the 2021 Big 12 Championship game after coming on in relief and throwing for 180 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2022 Shapen took over as the full time starter for the Bears but struggled at times to put a bad play behind him, something he worked on in the off-season.

When you look at the numbers, the Shreveport native had a solid season completing 63-percent of his passes for 2,790 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

We caught up with Shapen who was representing Baylor at Big 12 Media Days for an exclusive interview.

Tim Owens:

I’m here with Baylor and former Evangel quarterback Blake Shapen. Blake being able to represent Baylor here at Big 12 Media Days, what does that mean to you?

Blake Shapen:

It means everything, I grew up dreaming about something like this when I was a kid. Being able to do that and come here and represent Baylor, and be able to support our school and give a shoutout to them has been awesome. To be able to represent is cool.

Tim Owens:

Going into the season, you’ve got a lot of experience under your belt from last year and a little bit the year before that, how much has that helped going into this year?

Blake Shapen:

Being able to go through something once and then being able to go through it again you learn a lot the first time you do it. Being able to learn in film and being able to look back on what I can do better from last year is going to be a big thing going into this year si I’m excited.

Tim Owens:

Coach Aranda said the little bit of adversity you wen through last year, it’s kind of the first time in your career, high school or anywhere that you’ve really had to deal with that. He said in the spring he could tell you really took a step forward, if you have a bad series you put it behind you. How has that come about?

Blake Shapen:

Coach Aranda has helped me out a lot, being able to flush things that have happened in the past, being able to flush them down the toilet and move on to the next play has been a big thing. I think that’s something that’s really helped me out in the spring and being able to grow on, because last year I might have hung on to something a little too long. In the spring I got to grow, if I make a mistake I’m able to come back the next play and make a better play and be able to keep moving forward without regressing. It’s a big shoutout to coach Aranda for that.

Tim Owens:

What’s a successful season look like for you personally this year?

Blake Shapen:

I think for us to continue to grow and stay together as a team. We know there’s going to be a lot of ups and downs throughout the season but for us to stay together as a team is going to mean a lot and it’s going to help us win games. I just hope we stay together as a team and I think that’s going to be a big positive for us.

Tim Owens:

I just got one other question, the socks, what went into the socks choice?

Blake Shapen:

There’s no particular reason I bought these socks. I walked in to Mens Warehouse and there was like two socks, I’ll get the one with the pink and blue on it so that’s all it was.

Tim Owens:

That’s good stuff Blake thank you so much for doing this, we’ll send it back to you in the studio.