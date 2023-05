SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The LSU Shreveport Pilots scored a run in the bottom of the 9th to beat Morningside and advance to the championship round of the NAIA Regional Tournament this afternoon at Pilot Field.

Shortly after that they scored 10 runs in the first two innings to blitz MidAmerica Nazarene in a 14-6 victory in the 2nd game of the day.

The Pilots will now play MidAmerica Nazarene on Thursday at 11am for a spot in the NAIA World Series.