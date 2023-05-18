Shreveport, Louisiana— The Pilots of LSU Shreveport ended their season Thursday afternoon as their World Series hopes were dashed. The Pilots fell to the Pioneers of MidAmerica Nazarene 7-6 in a tight match up. With the loss the Pilots end their season with an overall record of 47-10.

The Pilots and Pioneers stood toe to toe through the second inning as each team competed at the plate; the two teams remaining scoreless. The Pioneers were the first to score in the as an early runner was brought home with a double to center. The Pilots were quick to bounce back as Eric Worden reached the bases with a double to right center. Carlos Pineyro brought him home as an overthrow from the Pioneers’ third baseman allowed him to reach first and get around to second. The Pilots scored another run in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead 2-1 as Miguel Vega knocked a ball out over the left field wall.

The Pioneers were determined to keep the game close and added another run of their own in the top of the fifth inning, but it wasn’t long before the Pilots set to scoring once more. Two walks put runners on in the bottom of the fifth inning before Ryan Major came to the plate. Major singled up the middle bringing home Eric Worden. Josh Gibson scored on a balk and Major followed up across the plate with a Miguel Vega single, giving the Pilots a 5-2 lead. The Pioneers added two more runs in the top of sixth and another in the seventh to tie the game up at five, while holding the Pilots scoreless. Major came back to the plate in the bottom of the eighth and reached with a single before Vega brought him home once more to lift the Pilots to a one run lead, 6-5.

The Pioneers battled at the plate and in the field in the ninth however and added two runs in the top of the inning before holding the Pilots scoreless in the bottom. The Pilots season ended at the hands of the Pioneers.