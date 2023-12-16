SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas Tech win on Saturday would mark three straight bowl game victories for the Red Raiders.

Head coach Joey McGuire was overcome with emotion when asked what his message would be to his seniors playing in their final game wearing Texas Tech across their chests. He said this team is a big family.

“I always tell them, man, that they are stuck with me for the rest of their lives, whether they like it or not,” McGuire said. “I’m always going to be there for them, but I know they will be there for me too. You know, they’re pretty special.”

“To think I’ve only got one more time to do it like this is not bittersweet,” said defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. “It’s exciting, it’s fun, I know I’m going to make the best of the moment and opportunity, but I’m going to miss this place. Coach, thank you. Thank you for keeping me; thank you for changing my life.”

Coach McGuire and the Red Raiders will get to suit up together one final time in the Independence Bowl, looking to finish their season at 7-6.

Texas Tech will face off against the Cal Golden Bears on Dec. 16 at 8:15 p.m. in Independence Stadium.