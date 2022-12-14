RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – There will never be another Mike Leach. But his legacy will live on. Thanks to disciples of his coaching tree that include Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie.

Cumbie took a chance, walking onto Leach’s first team at Texas Tech 22 years ago.



“He took the time on an afternoon to meet me and show me around himself, and I was very appreciative of that,” Cumbie said.

Over the years, their journeys would make different stops, from Indianapolis to Pullman before coming together just one year ago. Leach’s Bulldogs met Cumbie’s Red Raiders in Memphis, creating a full-circle moment.



“That opportunity we had at the end of the Liberty Bowl, and really postgame for me to get to introduce my two boys, Gray and Hayes. They’re six and nine. And just to have them get to meet Coach Leach,” Cumbie said with emotion. “They’ve heard so many things about him and how we thought of him.”



Cumbie’s Jersey hung proudly in Leach’s office while at Texas Tech, along with many other stars born under his tutelage. One of his earliest stars will continue to shine in Ruston as the legacy of the pirate sales into the next chapter.



“I’m not sitting here right now as the head coach at Louisiana Tech if Coach Leach didn’t allow me to be a walk-on,” Cumbie said. “There’s so many of us who got our start and are where we’re at because of what he did for us.”