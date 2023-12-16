SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Cal redshirt freshman quarterback Fernando Mendoza did not come into the season as the starter he came into the season as the third string.

UC Berkeley has become a different team since he has taken over the Bears’ offense. Mendoza says the key to his success is the preparation.

“I knew I was going to get my opportunity at some point, so I put my head down and kept on working to prepare like I was going to be the starter every single day,” Mendoza said. “When my opportunity would arise, I rose to the occasion, and I’m just so grateful for the coaches and all of the players for their support and helping me out through my journey.”

For the past three weeks, Fernando has created a phrase unique for each matchup, adding extra motivation to pull out a win. This week, the Cal Golden Bears are looking to ‘Burn the Bayou.’

We kind of came together with these sayings, whether it was ‘Burn the City,’ ‘Burn the Forest,’” Mendoza said. “With the help of Coach Wilcox and Coach Plough, we came up with ‘Burn the Bayou.’ I will say that is our catchphrase for this week to keep the good luck rolling. Every week we have had one of those catchphrases, we have won.”

Cal is coming off a three-game win streak, and a big reason for that success is their impressive ground game. This element in their offense will be especially prominent on Saturday night with a running back on each roster.

Cal’s Jaydn Ott announced his plan to return next season, making this bowl game even sweeter.

With conferences realigning, this will be Cal’s final opportunity to represent the PAC 12.

The Independence Bowl will kick off at 8:15 p.m. with a battle between the Golden Bears and Texas Tech.