SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton passed for 256 yards and three touchdowns as the Red Raiders dispensed of Cal 34-14 in the 47th Independence Bowl on Saturday night.

After Texas Tech fumbled the opening kickoff, Cal scored on the first play of the game when Fernando Mendoza found Monroe Young streaking down the middle of the field for a 25 yard touchdown to give the Golden Bears a 7-0 lead.

After Texas Tech fumbled the opening kickoff, Cal scores on the first play from scrimmage.



Fernando Mendoza connected with Monroe Young on a 25 yard touchdown.



Just like that 7-0 Cal@IndyBowl @CalFootball @TexasTechFB — KTAL Sports (@KtalSports) December 17, 2023

After starting the game connecting on his first seven passes, Mendoza struggled. The freshman finished the game 22-33 passing for 284 yards and a touchdown but he threw three interceptions.

Texas Tech finally got the offense going midway through the first quarter.

Coy Eakin made a spectacular catch in the corner of the end zone to haul in a 27 yard touchdown pass from Behren Morton to tie the game at 7 with 4:19 to play in the first quarter. The touchdown pass capped a 10 play 93 yard drive.

What a catch by Coy Eakin!!!

27 yards on the TD pass from Behren Morton



10 plays 93 yards on the Texas Tech scoring drive.



All tied at 7 with 4:19 to play in 1st qtr.@IndyBowl @TexasTechFB @CalFootball — KTAL Sports (@KtalSports) December 17, 2023

Cal quickly answered, Mendoza hit Trond Grizzell on a post that went 51 yards before being knocked out of bounds at the one yard line. The Golden Bears punched it in on the next play as Jaydn Ott scored on a one yard touchdown run to give them a 14-7 lead late in the first quarter.

Texas Tech answered when Morton hit tight end Mason Tharp streaking down the seam for a 15 yard TD capping an 11 play 65 yard drive to tie the game at 14 with 12:16 remaining in the 1st half.

After forcing Cal to punt for the first time of the day, Morton hit Loic Fouonji on a 14 yard touchdown pass to give the Red Raiders a 21-14 lead with 9:49 to play in the half.

Gino Garcia capped the first half with a 25 yard field goal to give Texas Tech a 24-14 lead at the break. The Red Raiders scored 17 unanswered points in the 2nd quarter.

Some interesting halftime stats at the @IndyBowl



Texas Tech – 24

Behren Morton 17-26 213 yards 3-TD's

Coy Eakin 6-receptions 106 yards



Cal – 14

Fernando Mendoza 9-12 132-yards TD#Shreveport @IndyBowl @TexasTechFB @CalFootball — KTAL Sports (@KtalSports) December 17, 2023

Tahj Brooks rushed for more than 90 yards for the 11th straight game with a 21 carry 99 yard performance. Brooks gave the Red Raiders a 31-14 lead with 4:36 remaining in the 3rd quarter with a seven yard touchdown run.