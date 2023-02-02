SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After leading by eleven at halftime, LSUS held off a furious Texas A&M-Texarkana rally to hold on 66-63, taking over sole possession of first place in the Red River Athletic Conference.

The Pilots led 38-27 at the break, leading by as many as 14 points in the opening 20 minutes.

The Eagles outscored the homestanding Pilots 36-28 in the final 20 minutes, but were never able to take the lead. The Pilots pulled ahead for good with just over minutes remaining on a pair of Jordan Decuir free throws.

Texarkana’s Miles Black missed a game-tying three pointer to seal the deal for LSUS.

Jalen Brooks led the way for LSUS with 18 points and 8 rebounds.

The Pilots improve to 18-5 overall and 12-3 in the RRAC. They return to the court Saturday at Paul Quinn College.