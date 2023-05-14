SHREVEPORT, La (LSU-Shreveport Athletics) – The NAIA announced Thursday afternoon the brackets and seedings for the Opening Round and the Pilots drew a five-team selection. Joining the Pilots in Shreveport May 15th-18th are the Bulldogs of McPherson College, the Mustangs of Morningside University, the Pioneers of MidAmerica Nazarene, and the Bleu Devils of Dillard.

The Pilots drew the coveted number one seeding in their home bracket. Having finished their season with the automatic qualifier as the Regular Season RRAC Champions, the Pilots ended the conference tournament with a record of 44-8. They will face the winner of the match up between MidAmerica Nazarene University and Dillard University.

McPherson College found their way to the opening round by winning the KCAC Tournament. They finished the regular season with an overall record of 36-14. Having picked up the number 2 seeding they will face the Mustangs of Morningside University. Morningside received an at large bid after finishing their season with a record of 36-16, landing the number 3 seed in the Shreveport bracket opening round.

MidAmerica Nazarene advanced their way to the opening round by finishing as runner up in the Heart of America Tournament. They concluded their regular season with an overall record of 30-25. They landed themselves as the number 4 seed in Shreveport to face off against the Bleu Devils of Dillard. Dillard University reached the National Tournament as a first year team and securing the 5th seed spot by winning the GCAC Tournament. Their overall regular season record concluded as 22-28.

The five-team bracket will face off beginning May 15th at 11:00am CT followed by two more games that day. The bracket for the Shreveport Bracket can be found below. Game Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://lsusathletics.com/tickets . Live streaming can be accessed at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/lsus/