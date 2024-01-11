SHEVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After eleven seasons leading LSU-Shreveport men’s basketball, head coach Kyle Blankenship decided to expand his horizon by committing to additionally coach the Lady Pilots in his twelfth season.

“Our athletic director was looking for somebody and there was a very short timeline,” Blankenship said. “You know probably two weeks before the season started. He came to my office and just ran the idea by me. At first, I was like, ‘Man, I don’t know if we can make that work; I don’t know how.’ I think he went out, went back to his office, and he came back, and he put the game schedules right in front of me, and he said there’s only one day that you couldn’t do both if you could make it happen.”

Blankenship says his coaching philosophy hasn’t changed since also taking over the women’s team. Instead, it all comes down to coaching each player individually.

“They all have different personalities,” Blankenship said. “You know what makes one person tick, may not make it for the other person, and it kind of been the same adaption for the women’s game. You know, just learning the personalities, learning them as individuals, learning what makes them go. Coaching is coaching, and basketball is basketball, and that’s kind of my approach that we tried to take with them, and I think it’s really worked so far.”

The Shreveport native comes from a coaching family, being raised on the sidelines from a young age. Having the opportunity to raise his three kids in a similar setting brings him the most happiness.

“I don’t get any greater joy than when we went home games and my two daughters and my son run out, meet me at half court, and give me the biggest hugs that they could ever give,” Blankenship said. “That’s what I look forward to. And after losses, they do the same thing, and it makes me swallow that a little easier.”

Coaching not only one but two collegiate basketball programs comes with a demanding schedule. It’s the support of his wife, Alexis, who has been with him since the beginning of his head coaching career.

“At the end of the day, we always talk about we’re on the same team, you know, each year, from year to year, there are different players that come and go,” Blankenship said. “She and I, our kids, we’re always always gonna be on the same team. We’re always gonna be together and that’s what keeps us moving forward and keep our relationship happy and healthy.”

It’s important to surround his three five and seven-year-old kids with players who can be their role models, making his role as the head coach that much more influential.

“We talk about three things in our program all the time that you can do,” Blankenship said. “One is always do your best and that’s your effort. If you always do your best and everything you do, you’re gonna be successful. Then we talk about having fun in everything you do and that’s your attitude. The last thing we talk about is that you never quit, and that’s toughness. Life can be tough. Things can be hard. Basketball can be hard, all that, but if you never quit, and you have fun while you’re doing it, and you always give your best, you’re gonna be successful.”

He has a history in his time at LSUS as he earned his master’s degree while playing for the Pilots. Then, serving in the assistant and head coaching roles but it’s the winning tradition that has kept him around.

“Winning is fun,” Blankenship said. “There’s nothing greater than that, and we’ve done that as well as any four-year program in the state of Louisiana over the last twenty years, and we hope that will always continue.”