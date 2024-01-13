SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — LSU-Shreveport men’s basketball fell to Texas College, while the Lady Pilots defeated the Steers in a record-setting victory.

Texas College had a dominating start against LSUS getting 20 points ahead in the first half. Despite the Pilots ability to create a ten-point deficit, the Steers pulled away 93-73.

Pilots’ Calvin Carpenter had a game-high 25 points. He was followed by Melvion Flanagan who racked up 18 points.

The Lady Pilots set a new single-game record for points with a dominating 108-58 win over Texas College.

Tyquanna Ross put together a team-high 20 points. Tahjea Smith recorded a double-double with 13 points and ten rebounds.

LSUS basketball will get back on the court Thursday, January 18 when they play host to Xavier Louisiana. The Lady Pilots (12-2, 8-0) will tip off at 5:30 p.m., and the Pilots (11-3, 6-2) will tip off at 7:30 p.m.