OMAHA, Neb (KMSS/KTAL) – Tommy White’s two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning provided the only offense either side could provide on Thursday night, as LSU outlasted number one overall seed Wake Forest in a historic pitcher’s duel 2-0, to move to the Men’s College World Series Finals.

Paul Skenes allowed just two hits, striking out 9 batters in 8 innings of work. The win goes to Thatcher Hurd, who allowed only 3 hits in 3 innings.

The Tigers will face SEC rival Florida in the championship series. The best of three series begins on Saturday at 6:00 P.M.

The Tigers are seeking their 7th national title and first since 2009. It’s LSU’s first championship series appearance since 2017, where they lost to Florida. The Gators are seeking their second national championship. It’s also their first championship series appearance since 2017.