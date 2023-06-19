OMAHA, Neb. (KTAL/KMSS) — A late inning rally saw the nation’s top team, Wake Forest send LSU to the loser’s bracket of the Men’s College World Series with a 3-2 win over the Tigers on Monday night.

It’s just the second time ever LSU has lost a 1-0 game in Omaha, falling to 7-2 all time in such contests.

LSU took the lead in the third inning, scoring two runs. The Tigers scored on a Tommy White RBI single which was followed by a Tre Morgan RBI triple to take a 2-0 lead the Tigers held until the sixth.

In the sixth, Wake Forest loaded the bases with no outs, scoring for the first time on an RBI single courtesy of Brock Wilken. A double play scored the second and final run of the inning to tie the game at two after six innings of play.

After Tre Morgan was thrown out at home in the top of the eighth inning, Wake Forest’s Bennett Lee singled home what would end up being the winning run, giving the Demon Deacons the 3-2 victory.

LSU will face Tennessee at 6:00 Tuesday night in an elimination game. The Tigers defeated the Vols 6-3 to open the World Series on Saturday.