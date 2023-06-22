OMAHA, NEB. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Baseball team defeated Wake Forest for the second day in a row after 11 innings on Thursday, June 22 as part of the College World Series, 2-0.

The Tigers beat the Demon Deacons in the tie-breaker game with two extra innings.

LSU Baseball reports starting pitcher, Paul Skenes broke the Southeastern Conference (SEC) record for most strikeouts in a season. The record stood at 202 strikeouts by LSU pitcher, Ben McDonald. According to ESPN, Skenes finished the game with nine strikeouts and allowed zero runs.

Tigers’ Third Basemen Tommy White is credited with the win after a home run sends two to home plate.

The Tigers’ next opponent is the Florida Gators. The Gators are the No. 2 team in the NCAA. LSU will play the Gators in Omaha at Charles Schwab Field at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. This game will be the first game in the series.