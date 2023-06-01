BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport native Hayden Travinski is swinging one of the hottest bats in college baseball.

The redshirt junior is hitting .426 with eight homeruns on the season.

Travinski’s career in Baton Rouge didn’t start the way he would have liked, fighting through injuries during his first three years on campus. In fact the Airline grad has overcome three surgeries during a 14 month period during 2021 and 2022 including Tommy John surgery in April of 2021.

For the first time in his career Travinski is healthy and his confidence is at an all time high.

“Buckle up, I wouldn’t change anything as tough of a road as it was, as tumultuous as it was, I wouldn’t be in this spot where I’m at now had anything been different,” said Travinski. “Just get ready for it I guess would be my message because like I said I would be where I am now if I hadn’t had to go through all of that.”

Travinski is having the most fun he’s had on a baseball field and you could see it in his demeanor at the SEC Tournament in Hoover.

The Tigers open play in the Baton Rouge Regional on Friday when they take on Tulane at 2pm.