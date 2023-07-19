OMAHA, Neb. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State University fans showed their stripes in Omaha, Nebraska, during the College World Series finals. Dominating a local shot leaderboard has paid off big for a local food pantry, which will get about $69,000.

Not only did the Tigers bring home their seventh NCAA national championship, baseball fans absolutely crushed the College World Series Jello Shot Challenge at Rocco’s Pizza & Cantina.

Throughout the 2023 Men’s College World Series, LSU fans showed up, including Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves. Graves purchased 6,000 shots and helped LSU become the new Jello Shot Challenge record holder. Baton Rouge attorney Gordan McKernan then upped the ante by buying 8,888 jello shots.

Tigers’ fans purchased 68,888 Jello shots, destroying the 18,777 record previously held by Ole Miss.

But it was all for a good cause. Rocco’s donates proceeds from every challenge to the campus food banks of the teams in the series.

In total, the challenge raised $142,464. Of that, $68,888 will go to the LSU Student Food Pantry, according to a Tuesday, July 18, update from Rocco’s.