BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Tigers take on the University of Alabama Crimson Tide in Death Valley at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Where to watch the game:

TV: ESPN

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

Live updates of the game will be posted here.

4th Quarter:

12:37 – ALA: Running Back Roydell Williams runs for 2 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion fails. 15-14 ALA

3rd Quarter: 14-9 LSU

8:53 p.m. – End of 3rd Quarter.

3:34 – LSU: Running Back Josh Williams runs for 2 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores. 14-9 LSU

8:11 – Kicker Will Reichard makes a 38-yard field goal. 9-7 ALA

2nd Quarter: 7-6

7:45 – Halftime

0:00 – ALA: Kicker Will Reichard makes a 36-yard field goal. 7-6 LSU

6:56 – ALA: Placekicker makes a 29-yard field goal. 7-3 LSU

9:46 – LSU: Quarterback Jayden Daniels passes a complete throw to Offensive Line John Emery Jr. for 30 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Damian Ramos scores. 7-0 LSU

1st Quarter: 0-0

6:53 p.m. – End of 1st Quarter.