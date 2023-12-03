SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will sports two teams from Power-5 Conferences for the first time since 2016 with Cal taking on Texas Tech in this years game.

Cal (6-6, 4-5 PAC 12) became bowl eligible the last Saturday of the regular season with a 33-7 win over UCLA to secure their 6th win of the season.

The Bears are currently on a three game win streak with victories over Washington State, Stanford and UCLA.

Texas Tech (6-6, 5-4 Big 12) has a signature win this season, a 16-13 over then 16th ranked Kansas on November 11th. The Red Raiders last came to Shreveport in 1998 in a 35-18 loss to Ole Miss in front of 46,862 fans.

The last time two Power-5 teams came to Shreveport, North Carolina State downed Vanderbilt 41-17 in front of 28,995 fans at Independence Stadium.