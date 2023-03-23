See LSU Practice Video below.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — “Each year we want to bigger, faster, stronger, and we are,” LSU head coach Brian Kelly said in his post-practice press conference on Tuesday.

Kelly has a speedy bunch. He noted the Tigers had nine players clock at least 20 miles per hour compared to only one player at this point last year.

The SEC and Citrus Bowl championship head coach is excited about returning starter and quarterback Jayden Daniels, especially when it comes to his development.

“We had to give him a comprehensive plan as to what we’re going to do in the weight room and how were going to continue to develop him technically as a quarterback,” Kelly said. “[Jayden] went out on the West Coast and trained with other elite quarterbacks, providing him the contacts to do that.”

Quarterback Jayden Daniels takes a snap during position drills at LSU spring football practice on March 21, 2023. WR Malik Nabers

Daniels completed 68.6 percent of his passes for 2,913 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022.

On the ground, Daniels ranked first in rushing yards among NCAA quarterbacks and 63rd overall. He ran for 885 yards and 11 touchdowns.

LSU’s spring game is set for Saturday, April 22.