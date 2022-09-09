BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Graffiti has been found on LSU’s campus.

The Mike the Tiger statue was vandalized along with other areas on the campus.

Sometime overnight, “several locations on LSU’s Campus received damage from graffiti, including areas of Tiger Stadium, the Shaquille O’Neal statue and the tiger statue outside Mike the Tiger’s Habitat,” according to LSU.

Workers could be seen on campus cleaning up this morning.

The LSU Police Department is investigating and more information will be shared as it becomes available.