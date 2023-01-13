BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers hit the road for the first of four consecutive games against ranked opponents when they travel to Tuscaloosa to face No. 4 Alabama, Saturday at Coleman Coliseum.

The Tigers and Tide are scheduled for 3 p.m. in a game broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge) with the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former LSU head coach John Brady on the call. Tom Hart and Jimmy Dykes will have the television broadcast call on ESPN.

The Tigers are 12-4 and 1-3 in the Southeastern Conference, while the Tide is 14-2 and 4-0 in the league. Alabama is coming off an 84-69 win at Arkansas on Wednesday night, while LSU fell at home to Florida, 67-56.

LSU will be trying to get back some of its scoring punch after scoring just 56 points in the last two games against Texas A&M and Florida. LSU shot 34.7% against the Aggies in College Station last Saturday and then 32.2% against the Gators on Tuesday.

LSU made nine three-pointers in 22 tries (40.9%) against A&M, but then 5-of-28 against Florida with all five makes coming in the first half. Meanwhile, Florida was 11-of-20 in the second half in their win on Tuesday, including 9-of-12 inside the arc.

KJ Williams had another strong game for LSU against Florida with 23 points and is now just 37 short of 2,000 career points. He recorded his 1,000th career rebound in his career at Texas A&M this past Saturday and unofficially, there are 122 players prior to this season that had 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in their college careers, including Rudy Macklin of LSU.

Williams leads the Tigers at 18.5 points per game and 7.6 rebounds. He is averaging 16 points a game in the four conference contests.

Derek Fountain, the Mississippi State transfer continues to show his skills on the court as his scoring average has gone from 4.7 points to 7.3 and he is the team leader in league game rebounding average at 6.8 a contest.

After Saturday’s game, the Tigers will return home for two games. LSU will host Auburn on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. and then host Tennessee on Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. Visit LSU Ticket Central for tickets for those games.

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics)