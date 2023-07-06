BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Confidence is something that’s never been lacking for LSU catcher and Bossier City native Hayden Travinski.

Despite missing significant time with injuries during his time in Baton Rouge Travinski’s confidence never wavered.

“I knew over the last four years I’ve been plenty capable enough to do this and I didn’t think I really got going for a good part of the season, which is scary,” said Travinski. “There was no reason for me not to have self-belief because I’d already been the lowest I could be, I was out for 2 years essentially.”

After starting the season as a reserve, Travinski burst back on the scene. The Airline High School graduate forced his way into the lineup, finishing the season third on the team with a .356 batting average with 10 home runs in just 104 at-bats. He never doubted he could be one of the best hitters in college baseball.

“It sounds delusional when I say it and then when I do it, people are like he could have done it the whole time,” said Travinski. “I can only imagine my teammates when I was not even playing and I was talking absurd things.”

It’s that sense of self-confidence that has Travinski setting the loftiest of goals for his baseball career, he wants to be the best player on the field every time he steps on the field.

“I think in this game, mentally you have to want to be the best players there is. I don’t think you can find success otherwise,” said Travinski. “For me, I just try to be the best player I can, I obviously view myself as that and I think that was a big difference maker for me was just being a fan of myself and being a really big fan.”

The future for the LSU catcher isn’t clear just yet, he’s planning to watch the Major League Baseball Draft with his family, which takes place Sunday-Tuesday, but he didn’t rule out a return to the Purple and Gold next season.

“It just depends on the circumstances, we’ll see what happens. I’m not going to say no if it’s a great opportunity,” said Travinski. “LSU has been so kind to me and the fans are so loving and supportive, I consider it a 2nd home. I’ve lived my crucial years of adult life there and so I know it well, I’m fond of it.”

While he’s not expected to hear his name called until Tuesday, the final day of the MLB Draft, Travinski’s confidence could have him as a late-round gem for the MLB franchise that pulls the trigger.