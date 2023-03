GREENVILLE, S.C. (BRPROUD) – The No. 3 LSU women’s basketball team beat the Utah Utes 66-63 and will advance to the Elite 8. The Tigers haven’t played in the Elite 8 since 2008.

Ladazhia Williams paced LSU with 24 points on 11 of 14 shooting from the field. Despite foul trouble Angel Reese finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

At halftime, LSU trailed Utah 33-29. The first Elite 8 game is scheduled for Sunday, March 26.