OMAHA, Neb. (KTAL/KMSS) — The last time LSU played for a baseball national championship was in 2017, losing to Florida in a two game sweep. Monday the Tigers got redemption against the Gators with a 18-4 victory in game three of the College World Series Championship.

LSU has now won 7 national championships.

After giving up two runs in the bottom of the 1st inning, starting pitcher Thatcher Hurd settled in and dominated the Gators potent lineup for the next five innings. Hurd finished his championship game performance giving up two runs on two hits and struck out seven.

LSU broke this one open with six runs in the 2nd inning. Shortstop Jordan Thompson got the rally started with an RBI single to left field. After Cade Beloso was hit by a pitch and Dylan Crews walked to score to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead. Tommy White followed with an RBI single through the left side. After a Tre Morgan sac fly, Gavin Dugas capped the 2nd inning scoring with an RBI single through the left side.

The Tigers added four runs in the 4th inning, another three in the 8th inning and four in the 9th inning. Every player in the starting lineup scored a run in the Tigers win, and nine different LSU players had an RBI.

After an ugly loss in game two, head coach Jay Johnson changed up the lineup, inserting Cade Beloso into the leadoff spot. While Beloso is far from a traditional leadoff hitter, Johnson’s moved seemed to pay off as Beloso finished with two hits with two RBI and a run scored.

Dylan Crews showed why he’s a for sure top five pick in next month’s Major League Baseball Draft, finishing with 4 hits including a triple in his second to last collegiate at bat. Crews finished 2nd in all of college baseball with 110 hits on the season.

Tommy White, who was the hero in game one with a walk off two run homerun in the 11th inning, continued to swing a hot bat, finishing the game with 4-7 with 2 runs scored and 3 RBI. White finished the season with a college baseball best 105 RBI.

Gavin Guidry finished it out on the mound for the final two innings to secure the win.