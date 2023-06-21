OMAHA, Neb. (KTAL/KMSS) — The LSU Tigers have advanced to a winner take all semifinal game at the College World Series with a 5-2 win over Wake Forest Wednesday night at Charles Schwab Stadium.

After falling behind 2-0 in the 2nd inning, the Tigers responded in the bottom half of the inning. Brayden Jobert laced an RBI double down the right field line, scoring Cade Beloso.

Beloso came into the game hitting .400 at the College World Series, and he came up big in the 3rd inning. With the score tied at two, Beloso hit a towering three run homerun into the LSU bullpen to give the Tigers a 5-2 lead.

LSU used five pitchers in the game, Griffin Herring picked up the win for the Tigers pitching 4.2 innings, giving up no runs on three hits while striking out six.

LSU returns to the field on Thursday evening against Wake Forest, the winner will play Florida in the College World Series Championship Series on Saturday.