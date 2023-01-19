BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU Men’s Basketball lost to Auburn, 67-49, Wednesday night at home.

LSU’s KJ Williams and Trae Hannibal led in scoring ending the night with 16 points. Williams added a team-high eight rebounds. Justice Williams finished the night with seven points and six rebounds.

Auburn’s Wendell Green Jr. and Jaylin Williams ended the night with a team-high of 14 points. Williams added seven rebounds to lead the team.

The Tigers will be back at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)