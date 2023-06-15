BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — “He knew from the start of the season, I know where we’re going to be at the end of the season,” said Hayden Travinski’s father Jason.

Hayden Travinski’s season and career didn’t start the way he would have liked. He’s battled injuries through his first three plus years at LSU. He didn’t become an everyday starter until late in the season.

“Obviously you want to be playing, it’s like a caged animal, like you want to be on the field playing,” said the elder Travinski. “At the same time it allowed him to really grow mentally too.

While missing time after several injuries, including Tommy John Surgery Travinski never stopped taking mental reps.

“He’s doing these things in his mind during a game, even if he’s not playing, even if he’s hurt. In his mind he’s playing the game, he’s having at bats, he’s paying attention,” said Jason. “He’s not just walking in cold, he’s ready for the moment.”

When you put in that kind of work and you know you’re prepared, it breeds confidence, something Travinski hasn’t been lacking since playing football as a young kid in Bossier City.

“Playing football, he said dad I’m going to have two pick 6’s today, I’m like whatever man. He was like alright, how much money do I get for a pick 6? I was like you get a pick 6 today, I’ll give you 100 bucks, he would get two pick 6’s in the game,” said Travinski.

It’s that confidence that separates guys like Hayden, from those who would have let multiple injuries affect their focus.

“There’s a lot of athletic dudes on this planet, you just have to have a different level of confidence to go that extra bit and he definitely has it,” said Jason.

That confidence and preparation has led to success on the field. Travinski is currently 2nd on the team with a .427 batting average, and is hitting a homerun in every eight at bats this season, but that’s not what’s on Hayden or his dad Jason’s mind right now.

“I think it’s cool, it’s great that people talk about it but at the end game it’s not about that,” said Travinski. “It’s about him putting a giant ring on that finger.”