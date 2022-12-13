BATON ROUGE – The LSU Men’s Basketball team defeated N.C. Central, 67-57, Tuesday night at the PMAC.

The Tigers will be back in action Saturday at 6 p.m. CT to host Winthrop University.

Derek Fountain led the way for the Tigers with a 17 point, 14 rebound double-double. KJ Williams posted his second double-double in a row with an 18 point, 12 rebound performance. Cam Hayes added on 14 points on 60% shooting to go along with 7 boards for LSU.

Justin Wright led N.C. Central in scoring with 14 points while tacking on 4 boards.

