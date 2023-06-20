OMAHA, Neb. (KTAL/KMSS) — LSU advances to the College World Series semifinals with a 5-0 win over Tennessee Tuesday night at Charles Schwab Stadium.

The Tigers entered the game as an underdog after using all three starting pitchers in their first two games in Omaha. Nate Ackenhausen started on the bump for LSU, his first start of the season and he was brilliant.

Ackenhausen pitched an efficient six innings giving up no runs on just four hits while striking out 7 and saving the bullpen for Wednesday’s matchup with Wake Forest. Riley Cooper pitched the final three innings to get the save.

LSU got the scoring started in the first inning when Cade Beloso drove in Dylan Crews with a single to right field. Beloso finished the game with three hits and an RBI.

The Tigers added unearned runs in the 6th and 8th innings before Crews hit his 18th homerun of the season into the bullpen in right field.

LSU gets back on the field on Wednesday when they take on Wake Forest at 6pm. If the Tigers win they’ll have to beat the Demon Deacons again on Thursday to advance to the Championship Series.