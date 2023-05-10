SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — In his first year leading the LSU Football Program Brian Kelly had more success than expected. A win over Alabama and an Southeastern Conference West championship is proof enough LSU is on the right track.

One of the biggest reasons for the success has been the play of quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Last year Daniels amassed nearly 3,800 yards of total offense with 28 touchdowns.

Daniels then looked strong in spring football and could be ready to take another step forward.

“Jayden wants to get better, knows that he’s got areas that he needs to get better at and he did this spring,” said Kelly in Shreveport on Wednesday. “He also has competition from an outstanding quarterback in Garrett Nussmeier.”

Kelly feels like with Daniels and Nussmeier, next years quarterback room is one of the best in all of college football.

“We’ve got the best of both worlds, we’ve got a quarterback that is motivated in Jayden Daniels, who knows the things he’s got to get better at and he’s got a quarterback who’s hot on his heels who want to play as well,” said Kelly. “That’s a pretty good situation.”

Nussmeier announced last week, he’d be returning to Baton Rouge and not entering the transfer portal.

“I’d say that was probably the biggest news that I had in quite some time,” said Kelly. “It wasn’t picked up nationally but it was picked up nationally in the Kelly household.”

Filling in for an injured Daniels in the SEC Championship game, Nussmeier set the school record for 2nd half passing yards with 298 against Georgia, giving Tigers fans a taste of what the offense could look like with redshirt sophomore under center.

Since announcing his return Nussmeier has landed several NIL deals including one with Injury Attorney Gordon McKernan.