BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — West Feliciana four star defensive back Joel Rogers committed to LSU Thursday over Alabama, Tennessee, Texas and TCU.

Rogers first fell in love with the Tigers when the Honey Badger was patrolling the defensive backfield.

“Tyrann Mathieu was my favorite player growing up,” said Rogers. “That was why you turn on the TV and I’m sure, like a lot of kids from Louisiana grew up watching LSU football and actually being able to play there.”

Rogers feels like he’s going to fit in well with LSU defensive coordinator Matt House.

“So I love defense, like the way he teaches it and the way he’s talked balls like everything about him as a coach, the way he teaches football,” said Rogers. “It goes hand-in-hand with how a player like you just made him go together as coach and player.”

Rogers is the 16th commit for the Tigers 2024 class which is now ranked 9th in the country according to 247 Sports.