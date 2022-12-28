After previously declaring he would return to LSU for his senior season, Kayshon Boutte announced on Wednesday night he will, instead, enter his name into the NFL Draft.

Earlier on Wednesday, LSU head coach Brian Kelly released a statement saying Boutte was “not available” to play in the Citrus Bowl vs Purdue, but that Boutte was still enrolled for the Spring semester at LSU.

Boutte took to Twitter around 6:40pm CT with this statement:

“After careful thoughts and consideration, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL DRAFT.”

Brian Kelly had this response after Boutte’s announcement:

“We support Kayshon and his decision. He went through a thoughtful process and ultimately decided this was in his best interest. We appreciate all he did during his time at LSU and wish him well.”

ESPN’s Mel Kiper currently has Boutte ranked as the fifth best wideout in the Draft.

