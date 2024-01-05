BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The LSU Tigers have a new Defensive Coordinator, Brian Kelly named Blake Baker to the job on Friday evening.

Baker if you remember, spent five seasons at Louisiana Tech and served as the defensive coordinator for four of those seasons.

He spent the last two years in Columbia, Missouri, helping the Tigers to a top ten finish and a Cotton Bowl victory over Ohio State.

This will be Baker’s 2nd stint in Baton Rouge after spending the 2021 season as the linebackers coach.