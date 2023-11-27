SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Just hours after Baylor cut ties with offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, Bears starting quarterback will enter the transfer portal.

The former Evangel Christian Academy star quarterback finishes his Baylor career with 5, 574 yards with 42 total touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He started 23 games for the Bears over the last three seasons.

Shapen has at least one year of eligibility remaining and will be eligible to play right away.

The Shreveport native told ESPN he is looking to compete for a starting job at a winning program.